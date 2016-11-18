Without fail, a seasonal debate surfaces surrounding crop tops each time summer winds down. Do we buy one last midriff-baring tee, even though autumn (and the cold) is just around the corner? We spend a lot of time pondering how to transition our summer clothes into fall — and crop tops in particular pose a unique dilemma, especially when planning to wear them outside of, you know, music festivals.
Well, thanks to Whitney Port, we have proof that we don't have to cut this beloved summer staple out of our lives just yet. The fashion designer and former The City star shows us how to justify last summer's crop top purchase and wear it not only into fall, but straight through to New Year’s.
Well, thanks to Whitney Port, we have proof that we don't have to cut this beloved summer staple out of our lives just yet. The fashion designer and former The City star shows us how to justify last summer's crop top purchase and wear it not only into fall, but straight through to New Year’s.
For her sister's wedding this weekend, Port perfectly demonstrated how to winterize your warm-weather wardrobe — and for a black-tie occasion, no less. She paired an Aritzia tie-front crop top (affordable!) with a Gemy Maalouf maxi skirt and a Serapian clutch. The all-black palette means that the blouse silhouette wasn't the only unconventional part about the wedding-guest look — and we're feeling it.
Port's look is a two-for: Not only does it give us permission (and inspiration) to get some extra mileage out of our summer clothes this year; it also proves we don't have to spend a lot of money on a holiday party wardrobe. And now here we are, buying crop tops in November.
Port's look is a two-for: Not only does it give us permission (and inspiration) to get some extra mileage out of our summer clothes this year; it also proves we don't have to spend a lot of money on a holiday party wardrobe. And now here we are, buying crop tops in November.
Advertisement