How To Keep Wearing The Pieces You've Worn All Summer

Sometimes it can feel like life is just a constant rotation between large plastic bins of clothing — as soon as you're finally getting settled into your summer wardrobe, it seems like it's already time to break out your fall and winter clothing again. Just think how much easier it would be if you could have just one cohesive closet that worked all year round.
While we've both questioned and contemplated the notion of a seasonless wardrobe, we've come to the conclusion that it's just not realistic if you 1) Enjoy getting creative with your pieces and how you style them, and 2) Like keeping up with the latest trends. But that doesn't mean you can't get a little more wear out of your seasonal items. And luckily, the transition from summer to fall is one where you can make multiple styles work with minimal effort. All it takes is a little bit of layering and the courage to get a bit more quirky with how you wear your clothing.
Ahead, see how you can keep wearing things like your (beloved) off-the-shoulder tops and sandals at least a little while longer.
