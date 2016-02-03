Sure, the fashion industry (and common sense) has lead us to believe that each season has its own distinct trends and staples — and that makes sense, considering the time of year and weather patterns do have an undeniable impact on what we wear on any given day. But what if we took a step back from chasing these ever-changing "necessities" and looked for standout pieces that can be worn year-round?



The first key to doing so is sticking with a single color palette — in Quin's case, all black — and narrowing in on core items that will get the most possible wear: "Modern classics serve as the foundation of a wardrobe, but can be quite versatile in their styling and translate beautifully across seasons," Quin tells Refinery29. "The monochromatic nature of the brand's mainstay offering, black, is truly a seasonless palette and one which will forever remain relevant." (Note: And now you can justify every black purchase you've ever made.)

