How To Wear Crop Tops When You're Plus-Size

As the face behind the Instagram style account @the_b_word_ (that's currently racked up just under 60K followers), McDonnell's made it her daily task to circumvent what dressing and shopping for your body looks. From her plus-size fashion-driven posts to her YouTube page , which chronicles her shopping hauls, among other things, she's made it her life mission to give the middle finger to traditional fashion tropes. As she puts it, "I am championing fat women showing themselves, however they choose. We are sold the idea of what is flattering and I want to see more plus people living their best life, whatever that means to you." But apart from making women, and herself, feel good about everything they wear, there's one thing she's really good at: crop tops