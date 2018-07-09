Story from Fashion

Curvy Girls: Stop Passing Up This Trend

Liz Black, Ray Lowe
There are so many indications that the fashion world is evolving. It couldn't be more apparent than in the increasing availability of clothing above a size 14. While most stores still feel the need to segregate their plus-size selections, at least they're not brimming with the shapeless, black-garbage-bag-like sacks that filled racks only a short time ago. Now you can find nearly as many bright colors, bold prints, and of-the-moment designs as those front-of-store sections. And the crop top is one of the first pieces we've been eyeing.
Before you start exclaiming that you "can’t" wear a crop top, believe us when we say that there’s a flattering style for every occasion and body type. From matchy-matchy sets that will make you want to sashay through your creative office to a tie-front top that's perfect for a trip to the Brooklyn Flea, we’ve pulled together a list of the hottest crops we can’t wait to call our own.
