This Mom's Crop Top Selfie Makes An Amazing Point About Body Image

Weight. After having birdie I didn't recognize myself. I didn't recognize my body or my identity or my arms or my brain or my words. I had changed in an impossible to trace way. 15 months later, I feel like myself. Not who I was before her. Not because I treat my body like some fucked up work in progress. Not going backwards, not obsessed with forwards. Just here. Right now. 184 IBS and still trying to find ways to honor my body and heart. Ways to find gratitude for all the things my body has and does allow me to do. And when your pal @choloclown gives you an amazing, super thin vintage Las Vegas showgirls crop top you wear tf out of it even if it's scary and you worry it doesn't look good on your mom bod. So, today, I feel thankful. For my body, my cellulite, my scars, my stretch marks my periodic adult acne. All of it. Because this is me, and I haven't anything smarter than to love myself and feel absolutely beautiful no matter WHAT. And I'm tellin you right now, baby- you're perfect. You're beautiful. Exactly right now. Look in the mirror and find one thing to admire. Now do it everyday. You deserve to be your biggest admirer. ❤️

A post shared by Tall Tumbleweed Vintage (@talltumbleweedvintage) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:48pm PST