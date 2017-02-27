This Blogger Had The Best Response To Body-Shaming Comments On Her Instagram

'You could have stayed the same and loved your body, you didn't need to get fat.

I could have stayed the same and spiralled back into the eating disorder that almost killed me when I was 15. I could have kept starving myself and obsessively working out for hours everyday but it never would have lead me to self love. No matter how much weight I lost there was always still something to hate. And sure, people don't NEED to gain weight to find their self love, this is just what my body needed to do to match up to my mental freedom. THIS IS MY HAPPY BODY.