Why This Body-Positive Blogger Is Proud Of Her Weight Gain

On the left is me 2 1/2 years ago, just before I found body positivity, and on the right is me today. You'll probably notice the most obvious thing I've gained between these two pictures: weight. But there are so many other things I've gained as well. I've gained mental freedom. I've gained self love. I've gained my life back after so many years of believing that I wasn't worthy of living it because of how my body looked. I know the world wants you to believe that the less you weigh the happier you'll be. I know I'm supposed to feel ashamed of this transformation. I'm supposed to vow to lose the weight, I'm supposed to spend my life chasing the body on the left and buying into the idea that I'll be more valuable once I get there. But I'm not going to do that. Instead I'm going to tell you what I learnt from all those wasted years chasing washboard abs and dropping numbers on the scale: happiness is not a size. Weight loss does not cure self hatred. Mental health matters more than a dress size does. And we are all so worthy of self love exactly as we are. It's time we took a stand and refused to keep hurting ourselves in the pursuit of a 'perfect' body that doesn't even exist. It's time for us to realise that we're already good enough. It's time for us to take our power back. ?????
Advertisement