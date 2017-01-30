Why This Body-Positive Blogger Is Proud Of Her Weight Gain

Crabbe noted that in the time between the two photos, she had gained more body-positivity as well as self-love and mental freedom. "I've gained my life back after so many years of believing that I wasn't worthy of living it because of how my body looked," she wrote. Crabbe is grateful that she was able to gain self-love, but most of all, she wanted to send the message that your happiness and well-being are not tied to a number on the scale, and to destroy the idea that being thinner will make you happier. "I know I'm supposed to feel ashamed of this transformation," she wrote. "But I'm not going to do that. Instead I'm going to tell you what I learnt from all those wasted years chasing washboard abs and dropping numbers on the scale: happiness is not a size. Weight loss does not cure self hatred." She concluded by imploring anyone reading her message to realize that they are worthy of self-love exactly as they are. "It's time we took a stand and refused to keep hurting ourselves in the pursuit of a 'perfect' body that doesn't even exist," she wrote. Crabbe's post is a great reminder that while it's not a bad thing to have fitness goals for yourself, it's also important to remember that your worth is not tied up in your weight. As she says, "mental health matters more than a dress size does."