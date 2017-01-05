Searching For The Perfect Crop Top In New Orleans (As One Does)

Once you've tasted the famed beignets at New Orleans' iconic Cafe du Monde, there's only one activity that could possibly follow as a worthy second act: browsing the city's famously stylish boutique scene. After dusting off layers of powdered sugar from their pastry feast, Isadora, TK Wonder, and Cipriana Quann head to NOLA's historic (and chicly bohemian) Jackson Square, where the women shop for that ever-elusive wardrobe staple, the crop top. Luckily, this store delivers: embroidered cropped jackets, delicately beaded crop tops, and glimmering satin pants are all on the menu here — just waiting to be paired with those gold heels we all have languishing in our closets. Watch the video above to join the ladies on their epic quest for crops, in virtual reality, of course. And keep an eye out for next week's video. Word on the street is that there will be afternoon daiquiris.
