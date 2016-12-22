We'll Be Needing ALL The Napkins For This Beignet Feast

It wasn't as if TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann had a real choice about where to eat first in New Orleans, a gastronomic paradise. After all, who among us could resist the magnetic pull of Café du Monde, a legendary French Quarter coffee shop that has been serving up its world-famous renowned beignets for over a century? We're talking deep-fried pastry balls, buried under clumps of snowy powdered sugar. (Mic drop.)
They're also meeting up with their friend Isadora (or, as she's known in the art world, Issy Gets Busy) to plan the rest of their adventures around the city, including other top NOLA restaurants, naturally. And you don't have to miss a single swoon-worthy bite, since we're taking you along with them in virtual reality. Watch the video above for a full tour of Louisiana's absolute favorite dessert spot. Apologies in advance for the FOMO.
