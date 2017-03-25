The time has come. After months of buildup and excitement, sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes snippets, surprise supermodel additions, and so much anticipation, the Love Actually (2003) reunion-cum-sequel aired last night in the U.K. for Red Nose Day. And while the original holiday film, which aired 14 years ago, wasn't the biggest hit with critics during its initial release, it seems that even the coldest hearts have warmed up, because the 12-minute skit won over just about everyone who saw it. If you're not looking for spoilers, click away!
The Daily Mail reports that not only were many of the film's beloved characters back in full force, so were the movie's most beloved moments. Fans got another glimpse of Mark (Andrew Lincoln) and his cue cards — only anyone 'shipping Mark and Juliet (Keira Knightley) got their fandom doused in London drizzle, because Mark's wife is none other than Kate Moss, who had her own set of cue cards and jokes about her beau's beard.
Thank you! You are AMAZING! You’ve helped us raise a fabulous £71,308,475 so far for #rednoseday pic.twitter.com/CEjwPSGxPo— Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 25, 2017
For those fans who were rooting for Colin Firth's Jamie and his Portuguese wife, Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz), they'll be happy to know that not only have Firth's turtlenecks survived the decade-plus intact, the couple is living happily with their three bilingual kids (cue the awws) and has one more on the way. And what about Jamie's Portuguese skills? Let's just say he's still working on it, but Aurelia is more than happy to help.
The other pair in contention for the Cutest Couple award, Joanna (Olivia Olson) and Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), a.k.a. the kiddos, are living it up in NYC. They've kept their childhood romance alive, but there's a huge twist: The two are in London to visit Sam's dad, Daniel (Liam Neeson), so that Joanna can ask him a major question. "I was wondering if I can ask for your son's hand in marriage?" she says. Let's just say Daniel wasn't the only one frozen in shock.
What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV— Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017
Of course, Hugh Grant came back, too. David got re-elected as prime minister, and it looks like he hasn't lost any of his moves. But instead of grooving to a throwback Motown tune, Grant got to show off his skills with a thoroughly modern track: Drake's "Hotline Bling."
Also, in a very timely speech, the fictional PM addressed his country, saying, "Wherever you see tragedy, you see bravery." Following the events in London just one day before the special aired, it was a powerful and poignant message.
To learn what happened to all of the characters, you'll have to wait until May 25, when the Red Nose Day special makes its way stateside. Until then, you'll just have to get the details from your overseas pals and wait patiently. After 14 years, what's another few months?
