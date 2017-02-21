Things Look Good For The Cutest Love Actually Couple In The Sequel

When we last saw the pair, Joanna gave Sam a kiss on the cheek before hopping on a plane to the U.S. Things were left open-ended with them. But these recent photos from the set have us thinking they may have ended up together after all. In the pictures, we can see Brodie-Sangster, Olson, and Neeson doing a scene on what looks like the same bench where Sam and his stepdad had a heart-to-heart. And needless to say, people are thrilled. Is Sam introducing his girlfriend and stepdad? Are they sharing news of their engagement?! While we won't find out if Sam and Joanna really found love together for a while, we're going to tell ourselves that's the case until then. Because love actually is all around us, or something like that.