Things Look Good For The Cutest Love Actually Couple In The Sequel

Rom-com lovers' dreams came true earlier this month when news of a Love Actually sequel broke. The 10-minute continuation of the 2003 holiday classic is set to revisit the movie's characters years after we left off with them. Much of the original cast is participating in the mini-sequel, which is being aired as a BBC special on Red Nose Day, the U.K.'s national children's charity fundraising day. (Sadly, viewers on this side of the pond will have to wait until May 25 to see it.) That includes Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, and more. The actors who played the most sweet and innocent couple in the movie are returning, too — and my, have they grown up. Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Liam Neeson's hopelessly in love stepson Sam, and Olivia Olson, who played his crush Joanna, have been spotted on set. And the fate of their relationship is looking very promising.
When we last saw the pair, Joanna gave Sam a kiss on the cheek before hopping on a plane to the U.S. Things were left open-ended with them. But these recent photos from the set have us thinking they may have ended up together after all. In the pictures, we can see Brodie-Sangster, Olson, and Neeson doing a scene on what looks like the same bench where Sam and his stepdad had a heart-to-heart. And needless to say, people are thrilled. Is Sam introducing his girlfriend and stepdad? Are they sharing news of their engagement?! While we won't find out if Sam and Joanna really found love together for a while, we're going to tell ourselves that's the case until then. Because love actually is all around us, or something like that.
omg. it's Joanna. #rednosedayactually #loveactually pic.twitter.com/zW06UbbxMl— diannelandia (@diannelandia) February 17, 2017
Current mood #LoveActually pic.twitter.com/WGAizRJk4l— P'tit Pierre (@PititPierrot) February 16, 2017
The fact that there's gonna be a love actually reunion is the best thing I've ever heard!!!!! All time fav film❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rXFD5wRqdP— Lauren (@laureennn23) February 17, 2017
