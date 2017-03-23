James Corden Paid An Emotional Tribute To London Last Night

James Corden took a break from the comedy and "Carpool Karaoke" to address yesterday's attack in London during last night's broadcast of The Late Late Show.
The British late-night host, who lived in London before moving to Los Angeles, took a moment to share his thoughts on the attack at Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Theresa May has called the attack, which is being treated as a terrorist act, "sick and depraved." Four people were killed, including the assailant, two civilians, and police officer Keith Palmer, with dozens more injured.
"I don't know if anybody saw the news today, but there was a terror attack in my hometown today, the city of London, in Westminster," Corden said. "While we're filming this it's still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured. I know a lot of people from Britain watch this show, there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this.
"Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home," he continued. "It's funny, when something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.
"London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight, we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe."
Watch his statement in the video clip below.
