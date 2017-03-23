James Corden Paid An Emotional Tribute To London Last Night

"I don't know if anybody saw the news today, but there was a terror attack in my hometown today, the city of London, in Westminster," Corden said. "While we're filming this it's still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured. I know a lot of people from Britain watch this show, there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this.