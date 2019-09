Meryl Streep may be "overrated" in the eyes of one (very wrong) POTUS, but to most of us, she's one of the most beloved actresses to grace the big screen. James Corden, on the other hand, still feels like a Hollywood newcomer: Though the Late Late Show host had a slew of success across the pond (such as with the very funny Gavin & Stacey) he wasn't always a recognizable face. In fact, Corden was once such an unknown in Hollywood circles that he can remember a time when Streep — with whom he would co-star in musical adaptation Into The Woods — thought he was a waiter rather than an actor.