Meryl Streep may be "overrated" in the eyes of one (very wrong) POTUS, but to most of us, she's one of the most beloved actresses to grace the big screen. James Corden, on the other hand, still feels like a Hollywood newcomer: Though the Late Late Show host had a slew of success across the pond (such as with the very funny Gavin & Stacey) he wasn't always a recognizable face. In fact, Corden was once such an unknown in Hollywood circles that he can remember a time when Streep — with whom he would co-star in musical adaptation Into The Woods — thought he was a waiter rather than an actor.
Personally, I'd be happy that Streep thought anything of me at all. Alas, Corden was a bit disappointed when the Oscar winner didn't understand that he wasn't there to serve her salmon. At the 19th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, Corden presented Streep with the Distinguished Collaborator Award, and joked about a time she had no clue who he was. He told the crowd:
"We were in London and Meryl was having a bite to eat with Christine Baranski, and I walked over to the table, and I said, ‘Hello, I’m James.’ She looked me right in the eye — and I’ll never ever forget it, she said to me, ‘I’d like the lemon-encrusted salmon,'" said the host.
Unfortunately, telling Streep he was also a star didn't really help his cause. He told the audience:
"I explained to Meryl that I was an actor and I was actually about to play the Baker in Into the Woods alongside her and she said, ‘That’s great. I’d like the lemon-encrusted salmon with a Diet Coke.’”
Savage, Streep. Fortunately, the two actors eventually got over their awkward social encounter, and now appear to be good pals. If only we could all have an ending with Streep quite as happy as Corden's.
