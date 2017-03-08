For anyone who needs a little bit of a refresher on the story line involving Knightley (Juliet) and Lincoln (Mark), here goes. She's married to his best friend. He loves her. He was even the best man at her wedding. The thing is, nobody knows he likes her. Everyone actually thinks that he hates her, since he doesn't exactly treat her like a bestie. There's some drama involving her wedding video, and when she goes to look for it at his house, she discovers that he recorded some footage of his own — and it's all beautiful and totally focused on her. Oh, and the professional videographers didn't capture her nearly as well, so there's that.