If you've ever wondered what the Love Actually characters would be up to after all these years, you're not alone. And this year, our questions about the movie will finally be answered.
Most of the film's major characters, save for Martin Freeman, Emma Thompson, and Alan Rickman (R.I.P.), will reunite for a short BBC1 special next month, in conjunction with charity fundraising event Red Nose Day. The special will air in the U.S. on May 25.
Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, and Rowan Atkinson are all slated to appear in the program.
"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," director Richard Curtis told EW. "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part — and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later. We hope to make something that'll be fun and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”
Even though it's not a full-length sequel, fans are still thrilled to revisit their favorite characters again.
This is everyone who is excited for the Love Actually sequel pic.twitter.com/TPFZHKKeM4— Faz (@likeaparisienne) February 15, 2017
Me when I heard there's going to be a Love Actually sequel.. #RedNoseDay. #RedNoseDayActually. #LoveActually. pic.twitter.com/eVSJUn1FjD— Jamie Hough (@jmehough) February 15, 2017
Me: *is having a boring day*— Catarina (@galarryxies) February 15, 2017
Twitter: Most of the original cast of "Love Actually" is reuniting for sequel in honor of Comic Relief
Me: pic.twitter.com/g3dPglBx19
oh my god there's gonna be a love actually reunion i'm screaming it's my all time favorite movie this is so great— emily (@ashxemily) February 15, 2017
Let's hope the special includes plenty of Hugh Grant dance scenes.
