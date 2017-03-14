I'm a big fan of holiday movies, but I'm also picky about which ones get a slot during my Christmas viewing. Some movies made with Christmas in mind are far too sappy and aggressive with their "It's a Christmas miracle!" messaging. Love Actually may be a romance and a holiday flick, but somehow it's one movie able to carefully toe the line between being saccharine-sweet and completely heartwarming. That's why I was beyond thrilled to hear that Love Actually was getting a very special sequel. While not a full film (because life cannot possibly be that good), most of the original cast will return for a 10-minute short made in partnership with Comic Relief titled Red Nose Day Actually. The short will air in the UK on BBC One on March 24th (it will air in the U.S. on May 25 as part of the Red Nose Day Special on NBC) but you don't have to wait that long to get a glimpse at a familiar face from the original movie. Andrew Lincoln (now of Walking Dead fame) appears in the short's brand-new teaser, and it turns out he still loves communicating through signs.
Advertisement
Fans of Love Actually (and who doesn't love Love Actually?) will remember Lincoln as Mark, the best friend of Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who also acted as his best man and videographer in Peter's wedding to Juliet (Keira Knightley). When Juliet sees that Mark has filmed almost exclusively her during her wedding, she realizes that Mark is totally in love with her. Mark decides to make a grand — but silent — gesture of his affection by showing up outside of her and Peter's home with signs declaring his love.
Just in case you missed the movie (get on it, people) here's the scene below.
What could be a better wink for fans than to see Mark's signs informing fans of the new movie?
Fans on Twitter are already freaking out about the new film:
Y'ALL this love actually reunion short has got me SHOOK im so excited for it— heather ? (@heather_massi) March 14, 2017
i am disgustingly and inhumanely excited for the love actually 'sequel'. Best day ever— georgia (@acciogeorgia) March 13, 2017
im so excited to the short sequel of love actually bc andy gisowbrhf— yana (@septicpewx) March 13, 2017
YALL HAVE NO IDEA HOW EXCITED I AM FOR THE LOVE ACTUALLY SEQUEL— ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) March 9, 2017
Could I be anymore excited for the Red Nose Day Love Actually follow up? No I couldn't.— Scott Moore (@smoore444) February 16, 2017
Love Actually may be a perfect movie, but even a perfect movie could use an extra 10 minutes. I can't wait to see where our beloved characters will be when they move from Christmastime to Red Nose Day.
Advertisement