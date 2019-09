I'm a big fan of holiday movies, but I'm also picky about which ones get a slot during my Christmas viewing. Some movies made with Christmas in mind are far too sappy and aggressive with their "It's a Christmas miracle!" messaging. Love Actually may be a romance and a holiday flick, but somehow it's one movie able to carefully toe the line between being saccharine-sweet and completely heartwarming. That's why I was beyond thrilled to hear that Love Actually was getting a very special sequel. While not a full film (because life cannot possibly be that good), most of the original cast will return for a 10-minute short made in partnership with Comic Relief titled Red Nose Day Actually. The short will air in the UK on BBC One on March 24th, but you don't have to wait that long to get a glimpse at a familiar face from the original movie. Andrew Lincoln (now of Walking Dead fame) appears in the short's brand-new teaser, and it turns out he still loves communicating through signs.