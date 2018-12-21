7 of 45

Martine McCutcheon (Natalie)

Before Love Actually, Martine McCutcheon was best known to Brits for her role of Tiffany on the popular series EastEnders and her singing career. In 1999, she had success with the song "Perfect Moment."



But in Love Actually, McCutcheon played Natalie, the cursing staffer at 10 Downing Street who was being body-shamed by everyone from her parents to her ex and her coworkers — for absolutely no reason, may we add! Who cares about those jerks, anyway? She catches the attention of the prime minister and POTUS during his visit to the U.K.



In the end, she picks the prime minister and they make out in front a large group of children at a school play. Maybe it wasn't the best intro to the world as the prime minister's bae, but whatever. Remember this, Natalie: Haters gonna hate.