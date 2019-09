Little Olivia Olson's first movie, ever, was Love Actually. How dope is that? To land a gig with some of the biggest movie stars on the planet on your first try?Olson played Joanna Anderson — better known as the little girl from Love Actually who sang Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and knocked it out of the park. In fact, her voice was so powerful, they reportedly had to alter her vocals in post-production to make her sound more childlike.If you can't tell from her cool braids or sparkly top, Joanna is "the coolest girl in school and everyone worships her, because she's heaven." Well, at least according to Sam, who is head over heels for Joanna.Lucky for him, she's into him, too. Ah, young love.