Keira Knightley Says Her Baby Dropped The F-Bomb When Donald Trump Won The Election

Little Edie Righton is about 17 years too young to vote, but she's old enough to know how to drop an F-bomb when the results don't go her way.
Edie's mom, who happens to be movie star Keira Knightley, has revealed that her 19-month-old daughter turned the air blue on election night. It seems the British baby was #withher, and had a few choice words about Donald Trump's victory.
“She’s like this watching the television, completely silently and totally still for about four minutes and she rolls over onto her back and she closes her eyes and she goes, ‘Fuck!'” Knightley shared during her appearance on British talk show The Jonathan Ross Show, according to People. “I’m very proud.”
Mom and Dad, who is rocker James Righton, might be to blame for the potty mouth.
"She’s literally repeating everything we say so we’re having to be really careful," the actress explained of her daughter's vocabulary.
If that's the case, they might want to keep her away from news broadcasts featuring the new president-elect. The last thing we need is another baby whining about Alec Baldwin being mean.
