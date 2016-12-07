Trump defended using social media to call out Alec Baldwin's portrayal of him.



“Well, I hosted SNL when it was a good show, but it’s not a good show anymore,” Trump explained. “Nothing to do with me — there’s nothing funny about it. The skits are terrible. I mean, I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good. I don’t think it’s good. I do like him, and I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all. And it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased. I don’t like it. So I can tweet that out.”



He hinted that the show, which has been running for more than 41 years, wouldn't last much longer.



"Frankly, the way the show is going now — and you look at the kind of work they’re doing — who knows how long that show is going to be on?" he told Lauer. "It’s a terrible show."



Your move, Baldwin.

