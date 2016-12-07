Donald Trump, you've just been named Time's Person of the Year. What's next?
Still going to rant and rave about how much you hate Saturday Night Live? Oh. Okay.
The president-elect spoke to Matt Lauer on Today this morning to discuss the "tremendous honor" of being featured by Time, which has dubbed him "President of the Divided States of America." Inevitably, the conversation turned to Trump's Twitter attacks on SNL, which also airs on NBC.
Trump defended using social media to call out Alec Baldwin's portrayal of him.
“Well, I hosted SNL when it was a good show, but it’s not a good show anymore,” Trump explained. “Nothing to do with me — there’s nothing funny about it. The skits are terrible. I mean, I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good. I don’t think it’s good. I do like him, and I like him as an actor, but I don’t think his imitation of me gets me at all. And it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased. I don’t like it. So I can tweet that out.”
He hinted that the show, which has been running for more than 41 years, wouldn't last much longer.
"Frankly, the way the show is going now — and you look at the kind of work they’re doing — who knows how long that show is going to be on?" he told Lauer. "It’s a terrible show."
Your move, Baldwin.
