Saturday Night Live got everyone's attention when the show announced that Alec Baldwin would be joining the cast to impersonate presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Trump has a long history with the show. He has hosted twice, first in 2004, and then again, to great controversy, last November. Those were just times when he was on the show in an official capacity.
Five different actors, not including Baldwin, have portrayed Trump on SNL. The late Phil Hartman channeled the Republican nominee during the Marla Maples years. Darrell Hammond, perhaps the most famous Trump, picked up the mantle for the Apprentice years. Taran Killam and Jason Sudeikis also have had a go. Killam and Hammond even appeared together with Trump during his monologue for his 2015 hosting gig.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lorne Michaels credits Tina Fey with the choice of Baldwin as Trump. "We were talking about who should do it," he says. "And she said, 'Well, the person that should really play it is Alec.' And I went, 'Yeah!' A light went on."
While Alec Baldwin is an SNL veteran, the Trump challenge will be new for him. But as he told Extra, it is one that he is excited about.
"I'm doing it for him," Baldwin says, referencing an interview with Mario Lopez where Trump said he would like for Baldwin to play him.
Click through to see (and hear) some of the many Donald Trumps on SNL.
