3 Must-See Sketches From SNL With Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s second trip to the Saturday Night Live stage has been grabbing headlines since NBC announced the presidential candidate would be returning as host. Several groups protested SNL’s choice of host — based, in part, on Trump’s controversial remarks about Mexico and his stance on immigration. Security was high for audience members and included Trump’s Secret Service detail. With the protesters outside and the suit-and-sunglasses crew patrolling the inside, it would be easy to forget that this is all meant to be funny. The most memorable hosts from SNL’s long history are those most willing to go for the laughs, taking it on the chin for the bit, and being prepared to be the butt of the joke.In a night filled with some straight shots at Trump’s expense and some obvious production moves to work around his comedy inexperience, here are three must-see moments from The Donald’s time spent live from New York on Saturday night.