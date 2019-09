67 Latino Leaders Band Together To Condemn Donald Trump

"Mr. Trump has accused Mexican immigrants of being criminals, rapists and drug traffickers; and has promised to deport 11 million of them and build a big wall along the border with Mexico," the letter states, according to a translation published on Fusion . They also put his hateful words into historical context. "Trump’s hate speech appeals to xenophobia, sexism and political intolerance; it recalls historical campaigns against other ethnic groups that led to millions of deaths."The writers assert that we are already seeing attacks on the Latino community and condemnations of speaking Spanish in public. Indeed, Trump supporters yelled out "white power" at a rally in August. They also point out that in many Western states, Mexican immigrants largely support the billion dollar industries of wine, agriculture, service, tourism, and manual labor; deportation would be catastrophic for the economies of those states. And they remind us of the simple fact that Trump's vicious words are, well, bullshit. "Mr. Trump’s verbal assaults are not based on tested facts, but only on his personal, baseless opinions."