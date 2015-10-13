Prepare for even more of Donald Trump's mug on your TV screen. The man most likely to be mocked on SNL will actually be hosting an upcoming episode. Trump will host Saturday Night Live on November 7, NBC has announced. Sia will appear as the musical guest.
Believe it or not, this is not Trump's first time hosting the show. The business mogul turned presidential hopeful previously hosted an episode on April 3, 2004.
But, given his new role on the political stage, the potential for sketch ideas built around him seems endless. Maybe Kate McKinnon can appear with him as Hillary Clinton. Or perhaps Hillary herself will be back. You may actually want to clear your calendar for this one and watch the mayhem go down live.
