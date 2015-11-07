Yo, dawg! Haha, nah, just kidding. I don't hang with dogs. Only my bro here, this very chill, serious dude who’s having a hard time keeping those baby browns open right now. Yeah, you too? I get it. I totally get it. ‘Cause I’m mesmerizing.
So says the coolest cat we've ever seen. In a crowded sea of Drake's "Hotline Bling" video recreations, this one of a super chill dude and his even-more-chill cat is THE BEST. Especially for a day like today, which is, of course, Caturday. Feeling a little lazy from your chicken biscuit and can of Schaefer brunch combo at The Commodore? "Hotline Bling" Cat will put you in a state of relaxation you didn't know possible. Seriously, it's kind of like a massage for the brain.
