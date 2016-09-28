Only Saturday Night Live could make us want to relive that first (painful) presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It's only been a few days, but we're still recovering from the amount mansplaining that we were forced to endure. But with every rain cloud comes a silver lining, and this time it comes in the form of Alec Baldwin.
Yep, Baldwin will be transforming into The Donald and heading up the Republican ticket on SNL's season premiere this weekend. Kate McKinnon will join him in her recurring role as Hillary Clinton. The two will of course be re-enacting the debates. NBC has released a promo video on Twitter of the actors getting into character, wigs and all. It will surely be hilarious. The role of Trump has previously been played by two SNL cast members, Taran Killam and Darrell Hammond.
We're excited to see what Baldwin's going to bring to the podium. Margot Robbie will host the season 42 premiere of SNL on Saturday, October 1 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
The night we’ve all been waiting for. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/WiY1jLpop5— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) September 28, 2016
