Here's What Chrissy Teigen, Jerry Springer & Other Celebrities Had To Say About Last Night's Debate

Andrea González-Ramírez
Imagine if Donald Trump had accused Hillary Clinton of fighting ISIS her "whole life"? Or if Clinton had coined the term "Trumped Up, Trickle Down" on national television?

Oh wait — those things actually happened at the debate last night.

It's no wonder then that people had a lot of feelings while watching the two presidential candidates go head-to-head. And if you were one of them…don't worry! You were not alone.

Many celebrities also took to social media to vent their frustrations, share what they have in common with the candidates, and rally behind their choices for president.

Ahead, we rounded up the best tweets we could find. Because, you know, celebs, they're just like us!
(Thanks Mrs. @HillaryClinton. Your respect towards women and our differences make you great! I'm with you!)
Refinery29 has partnered with more than 50 of the country's biggest women's media brands and political nonprofit Rock The Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Become a voter today by signing up with #OurVoteCounts below.
