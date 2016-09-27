Here's What Chrissy Teigen, Jerry Springer & Other Celebrities Had To Say About Last Night's Debate

Oh wait — those things actually happened at the debate last night.
It's no wonder then that people had a lot of feelings while watching the two presidential candidates go head-to-head. And if you were one of them…don't worry! You were not alone.
Many celebrities also took to social media to vent their frustrations, share what they have in common with the candidates, and rally behind their choices for president.
Ahead, we rounded up the best tweets we could find. Because, you know, celebs, they're just like us!
Hillary Clinton belongs in the White House. Donald Trump belongs on my show.— Jerry Springer (@jerryspringer) September 27, 2016
trump and i are actually a lot alike. i always announce i'm on my period before a shoot to set the standards, then remind them again after— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 27, 2016
Why is Trump sniffing so much?! OMG DOES HE HAVE PNEUMONIA?????????— Molly Ephraim (@MollyEphraim) September 27, 2016
Gracias señora @HillaryClinton su respeto a las mujeres y nuestras diferencias la hacen grande! Estoy con usted!— Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) September 27, 2016
his condescending interjections and interruptions and mansplaining are hitting the deepest part of my womanly frustration #Debates2016— Rashida Jones (@iamrashidajones) September 27, 2016
to keep up with Trump's bullshit they had to outsource fact-checking to China. Sad.— Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 27, 2016
Trump's "there is something bad I was going to say that I'm not going to." was a classic Housewives line, direct quote from #RHONY Reunion!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 27, 2016
Trump walks off in a daze, turns to aides. "Ok. When does the debate start?"— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2016
