The Best Tweets Of #DebateNight Are Starting Early

Lilli Petersen
People are already having feelings about the presidential debate — and no one’s even had time to finish their wine yet.

Twitter was gearing up for the main event well in advance of the candidates taking the stage. While there’s plenty of serious advance analysis — what we can expect on the debate topics and what we can hope to see from the candidates — there’s also plenty of people taking it, shall we say, less seriously.

With more than an hour left, some people were looking forward to the remainder of the debate.

And some were "fact-checking" in real time.
Predictions and analysis abounded.

Clinton's sartorial choices did not go unnoticed.

There was sympathy for those playing along at home.

And as things got heated, the campaigns weren't the only ones prepping damage control. Debate responsibly, everyone!
