The Best Tweets Of #DebateNight Are Starting Early

Twitter was gearing up for the main event well in advance of the candidates taking the stage. While there’s plenty of serious advance analysis — what we can expect on the debate topics and what we can hope to see from the candidates — there’s also plenty of people taking it, shall we say, less seriously.
Just a reminder if anyone in the crowd cheers or otherwise makes noise, @LesterHoltNBC will punch them right in the face. #debatenight— Ben White (@morningmoneyben) September 27, 2016
Wouldn't be surprised if this debate starts with a guy yelling "Let's get ready to rumble!!!" #DebateNight— Kelkulus (@kelkulus) September 27, 2016
It's never too early to recommend Hillary stop shouting and smile more #debatenight— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 27, 2016
I'm worried looking at the debate will be like looking at the videotape from THE RING. #debatenight— Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) September 27, 2016
I'm on a plane getting teary watching TMNT: Out of the Shadows so we're all dealing with this debate in our own way.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2016
@lizzieohreally Wine was for the primaries. Tonight is about liquor.— Thornton McEnery (@ThorntonMcEnery) September 27, 2016
With more than an hour left, some people were looking forward to the remainder of the debate.
And some were "fact-checking" in real time.
Rare footage of Hillary fighting ISIS at the beginning of her adult life pic.twitter.com/sszNdyRVtN— max linsky (@maxlinsky) September 27, 2016
Predictions and analysis abounded.
BREAKING: Kim Kardashian will reveal Trump's tax returns on her snapchat after the debate— emmie (@emmieshouse) September 27, 2016
It's almost like Hillary is used to rude men interrupting her, like she's a woman in the world or something— Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) September 27, 2016
Clinton's sartorial choices did not go unnoticed.
I see Hillary has come dressed in the blood of men who have underestimated her.— Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) September 27, 2016
There was sympathy for those playing along at home.
#Debate fact-checkers be like: pic.twitter.com/ZY0Is3cu2J— Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) September 27, 2016
If your "Debate Drinking Game" involves Trump interrupting, go to the ER immediately— Chris ONeill (@Chrisoshow) September 27, 2016
And as things got heated, the campaigns weren't the only ones prepping damage control. Debate responsibly, everyone!
Don't let the loser of tonight's debate be your liver. Debate responsibly.#debatenight #debates #Debates2016— IowaStateU Police (@ISUPD) September 26, 2016