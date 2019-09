Women are still held to a higher standard in the workplace. Let’s face it: We have to be doubly prepared for any situation, and often need to be the most qualified and articulate to be seen as equal to the men. Turn it to your advantage. Clinton took time to prepare for the debate, unlike her opponent, and it showed. It also gave her the chance to deliver one of the best lines of the night: “I think Donald just criticized me for preparing for this debate. And yes, I did. And…I prepared to be president.”The irony of bullies like Trump is that, while they pride themselves on being tough, they have thin skins. Trump was clearly unable to deal with the attacks Clinton lodged , and he complained at length about the negative ads she’s running. The loudest guys are often the weakest, and will often go to great lengths to hold back strong women who intimidate them.We still have a lot of work to do to make sure women’s voices are heard in the workplace, and the responsibility shouldn’t fall only on women’s shoulders. Someone needs to write a guy’s guide to ending workplace sexism, but Donald Trump only provides a long list of don’ts.Even if we stay calm and focused, articulate our accomplishments, stand up for other women in the room, and are better prepared than our male counterparts, even then, sometimes the most qualified, deserving women don't get the promotion. So, between now and Election Day, we need to do everything we can to make sure Hillary Clinton gets the promotion she deserves, and that she has the opportunity to be a role model for the next generation.Sandra Fluke is a social justice attorney based in Los Angeles. The views expressed here are her own.Refinery29 has partnered with more than 50 of the country's biggest women's media brands and political nonprofit Rock The Vote to register 100,000 women to vote. Become a voter today by signing up with #OurVoteCounts below.