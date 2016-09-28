You thought it was just your office that had rampant mansplaining and sexist condescension? Nope. Running for president is like asking the country to hire you for a job, and the debate is your very public interview. And, as we saw in Monday night’s debate, sexism is far from dead in any workplace.



As a woman in the workforce, you’ve probably been frequently interrupted, dismissed, told to be less emotional, and told to smile more. You might have been paid less for doing the same work, or struggled to come back from giving birth without paid parental leave.



What Hillary Clinton experienced Monday night felt so familiar that it could have been a debate-watching game: points for each time you’ve been treated that way by a male colleague. We know she felt frustrated and disrespected the way we do. But, clearly, Clinton has written the book on dealing with sexist crap. Watching her not just withstand Donald Trump’s attacks, but use her preparation and experience to her advantage, was downright awesome. She has been a role model for our generation for years, and now she’s laying out a master class in taking on workplace sexism.

