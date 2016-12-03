From his Access Hollywood tape to his comments about Mexican immigrants, Trump has left many concerned about how his administration will treat women, racial minorities, LGBT people, and other marginalized groups. To make sure these concerns stay front and center, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has launched a project to keep track of hateful comments.
The Trump Accountability Project lists all things Trump, Mike Pence, and other members of the Trump administration have said that could potentially further discrimination. They're organized by group, so that you can see what each person has stated about LGBT people, women, and certain races, religions, and nationalities, as well as other hot-button issues, like climate change.
By visiting the page, Americans can gain a broader understanding of what the people representing them think and journalists can accurately report on the positions politicians have taken on various topics.
It teaches us, for example, that Trump has advocated jailing people or denying them citizenship for burning flags and that Pence has called for a ban on LGBT people in the military.
Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD's president and CEO, told Newsweek that the page aims to aggregate opinions coming from all different platforms, so that people can see the big picture.
"We have an LGBTQ community, among other communities, that feel that we are living in a new America," she said. "We have had quite a bit of progress over the past years and there are concerns that some of the progress is going to be rolled back."
The initiative was inspired by GLAAD's Commentator Accountability Project (CAP), which does the same thing with anti-LGBT activists in order to combat misinformation spread in the media.
While the CAP specifically addressed the LGBT community, "the Trump Accountability Project includes the falsehoods, distortions, and outright lies Trump and his team have spread about all the marginalized communities living in this increasingly uncertain America," Ellis wrote for NBC News. "Because none of us today live in just one identity; rather, we live at the intersection of a multitude of identities. LGBTQ people are people of color, we are immigrants, we are people of diverse faiths and abilities — and we will all be affected by Trump's actions."
