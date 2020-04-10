These Are The Best Trail Running Shoes For Women

Right now, my social distancing runs are one of the few things keeping me sane. And I'm feeling especially grateful for trail running. For one, trails are way less crowded than city sidewalks, making it easier to stay the recommended six feet apart amid the coronavirus pandemic. But there's also something uniquely restorative about being out in nature — a peacefulness that acts as an especially effective counterbalance to the current stress.
What I've quickly learned about trail running, though, is that you have to have the right shoes. My current sneakers are amazing on the pavement I usually run on. But uneven, sometimes muddy terrain requires a sturdier, grippier footwear, ideally with some ankle support.
So I went looking for the best trail running sneakers on the market. Some of these picks might feel a little bulky for a city jog, but they're just right when you're taking your runs off road.