In general, Warren says, the more breathable a mask is , the less you should trust it — bad news for runners, who have been relying on airier coverings to get them through hot-weather runs. That doesn't mean your mask has to be stifling, but: “My personal rule of thumb is that if I can see through the mask when it is stretched the way it would be on your face, it probably isn’t doing a whole lot of good,” Warren says.