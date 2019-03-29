8 Long-Sleeve Workout Tops For In-Between Spring Weather

No one does spring fever quite like runners. As soon as the weather is mild enough to exercise outside, people jump at the opportunity to get out of the gym and ditch the winter jacket they've been hibernating in all winter. But although the calendar claims it's time to shed some layers and debut your spring athleisure looks, you still need to stay warm and protected from the unpredictable spring elements.
Enter, the long sleeve workout shirt. To some, the thought of exercising in any shirt with sleeves sounds like a recipe for pit stains and discomfort. But many are made with sweat-wicking fabric and breathable panels that help cool you down. Still not sold? Long sleeve shirts can be layered under workout jackets, or thrown on top of your favorite workout crop top.
So, whether you're headed outside for your first outdoor workout this year, want some new spring workout clothes, or are sick of your over air-conditioned gym, these are the tops to cop now and wear year round.
