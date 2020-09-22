Swimfans: Summersalt Just Dove Into Eco-Friendly Activewear

We’re known Summersalt swimfans. The brand’s vibrant suits are inclusively sized and expertly built with tailoring famously informed by the bodies of over 10,000 different women. Their beloved Sidestroke swimsuit has been carted up endlessly by satisfied customers (including our own Olivia Muenter) and has amassed over 3,000 hyper-positive reviews. So, we practically jumped for joy when we saw the shiny collection of activewear that just landed on Summersalt’s site today.
The brand-new category includes high-impact-workout-ready staples like sports bras, swishy shorts, and leggings rendered in some fresh and covetable colorways — which sit alongside soft and versatile French terry pieces that can help your sweat or cool down. Our favorite thing? The collection is eco-friendly: fabricated with recycled material that's crafted from plastic bottles and knitted into fabric. After getting an exclusive sneak peek (watch this space for an in-depth review coming soon!), we can provide a first-hand report that the quality is top-notch: the leggings boast double seams for added structure and feel completely smooth inside; the soft and silky fabric has a liquid drape with enough heft to keep you insulated as you work out in the cooler months. And, to complete your look, Summersalt is also offering a shoe designed in collaboration with beloved high-tech sneaker brand APL.
Click through to scope out some of the standout staples from this new debut.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.