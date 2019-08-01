The first time I saw Summersalt’s colorblocked, one-shoulder Sidestroke swimsuit I was intrigued. And then I saw it again...and again, and again. Seemingly overnight, the multi-colored swimsuit was everywhere. I finally went on the brand’s website to check out the suits, only to be disappointed that they didn’t quite make my size. Now, a year later, the brand has more inclusive sizing, with some suits going up to size 24. Not all of Summersalt’s pieces are available up to a size 24 (admittedly a bummer), though 18 of their pieces from swimsuits to travelwear do extend past size 14. However, the cult favorite, one-shoulder "Sidestroke" suit is luckily now available up to a size 24. Wanting to see if the one piece really did live up to the hype, I recently ordered my own Summersalt suit in a size 16 and put it to the test.
Talk to anyone who’s taken the Summersalt Sidestroke suit for a test run, and the most common compliment you’ll hear is that it’s supportive. If you’re looking for thin material or a barely-there silhouette, this swimsuit probably isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for something comfortable enough to lounge in all day while still feeling like all your bits and bobs are supported, then I suggest you add one of these bad boys to your cart right now. Personally, I was worried that the suit would be too short for my long torso and frame, but was pleasantly surprised at how it fit my body. I put it on and almost immediately felt confident — an experience that’s maybe only happened twice in my life ever when it comes to bathing suits. The cut-out back detail was a pleasant surprise, and the impeccable fit and sturdy material was even better than all the reviews I had read.
For me, it really was hard to find a negative aspect of the suit (other than the potentially awkward tan lines — but, hey, that’s what sunscreen is for). The one note is that I could see how the left, strapless side of this suit may lack a tiny bit of support or structure for someone with a larger chest, but for me it worked well. I wore the suit under denim shorts for lunch and felt completely comfortable wearing the swimsuit both in the pool and on a lounge chair in the sun. Most importantly, I felt great the entire day. In fact, I got so many compliments that I’m now tempted to go back and buy the blue gradient and black versions of the suit, too.
I can’t say that the Sidestroke this is my typical, go-to style of swimsuit, but now that I’ve tried it I understand the reason why it keeps selling out again and again — something about it just looks good on everyone. And while it would be great to see Summersalt extend its full range of suits to 24 (and then beyond a 24), it makes me happy to think more people get the chance to look great in the swimsuit, too.
Olivia Muenter is a freelance writer, editor, and digital content creator who is passionate about creating things that inspire others to love themselves more. You can find her on Instagram and OliviaMuenter.com
