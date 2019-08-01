Talk to anyone who’s taken the Summersalt Sidestroke suit for a test run, and the most common compliment you’ll hear is that it’s supportive. If you’re looking for thin material or a barely-there silhouette, this swimsuit probably isn’t for you. But if you’re looking for something comfortable enough to lounge in all day while still feeling like all your bits and bobs are supported, then I suggest you add one of these bad boys to your cart right now. Personally, I was worried that the suit would be too short for my long torso and frame, but was pleasantly surprised at how it fit my body. I put it on and almost immediately felt confident — an experience that’s maybe only happened twice in my life ever when it comes to bathing suits. The cut-out back detail was a pleasant surprise, and the impeccable fit and sturdy material was even better than all the reviews I had read.