This Bathing Suit Has 7,250 People On Its Waitlist

Though it may feel like summer is quickly slipping through our fingers, it's not finished yet. With Labor Day on the horizon, you have a legitimate excuse to still be buying bathing suits. And if there's a one-piece you should be considering, it's Summersalt's Sidestroke, which has sold out 25 times over the past year (seriously, it's in that high of demand). Launching just one year ago, this Summersalt has seen record-high sales month after month — and the Sidestroke has been a crowd favorite.
This particular piece runs from sizes 2 to 14 and is designed to stay in place while having fun in the water. Since it's sold out time and time again, Summersalt recently created a waitlist so customers could sign up to be alerted once it’s back in stock. Well, in just three weeks, this suit racked up a waitlist of 4,500; it's since climbed to 7,250 people and counting. Luckily for all thousands of them (and us!), the suit is restocking this weekend, just in time for those end-of-summer festivities. Because summer isn't over until we get at least one more sunny weekend in.
