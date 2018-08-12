This Bathing Suit Has 7,250 People On Its Waitlist

This particular piece runs from sizes 2 to 14 and is designed to stay in place while having fun in the water. Since it's sold out time and time again, Summersalt recently created a waitlist so customers could sign up to be alerted once it’s back in stock. Well, in just three weeks, this suit racked up a waitlist of 4,500; it's since climbed to 7,250 people and counting. Luckily for all thousands of them (and us!), the suit is restocking this weekend, just in time for those end-of-summer festivities. Because summer isn't over until we get at least one more sunny weekend in.