As much as we look forward to sunnier skies and longer days, summer brings along with it other things we could do without — namely, sweaty skin and swampy conditions down there. Now, factor in workouts and we've got a dire situation between our legs if the proper underwear isn't being worn.
If moisture-wicking is the name, then soft and breathable fabrics are the game: think natural fibers like cotton, sustainable textiles like bamboo that allow for maximum airiness, or techy-performance materials like nylon that absorb and repel moisture. To help, we went ahead and rounded up 13 of these moisture-wicking styles. Click on to cart up the top options for keeping your intimate areas cool, comfy, and swamp-free on the hottest summer days.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.