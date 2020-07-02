25 Top-Bought Goods Keeping Us Cool For The Summer

This season's top-bought items all have one major thing in common: they're cool — and we don't mean that in a Jane-Fonda-starring-in-a-Gucci-campaign kind of way. Temperatures are reaching hot-hot heights and Refinery29 readers are carting up goods to keep them cool for the summer. After sifting through purchase data from popular shopping stories, we pulled out the most wanted buys for staying sweat-free during these sizzling times.
Ahead, a master list of these favorite Fahrenheit-fighting finds (in the likely event you're also sitting in a perspiration puddle right now): from breathable sheets for the crispest of snoozes to antibacterial face masks with moisture-wicking properties, body-heat battling bike shorts, and a few ice-cold bottles of rosé. We even came across one premium Dyson fan on an under-the-radar sale, too.
Sit back, scroll forth, and brace yourselves to handle the heat like a calm, cool, and collected pro.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.