Any other year, September’s arrival would signal the beginning of New York Fashion Week, and therefore, an endless array of outfit inspiration from street style. Alas, it’s 2020, and with NYFW promising to be a lot different this year, we now have to look elsewhere for stylish outfits to try this month. Add to that the fact that September weather is confusing and erratic, many Americans are still spending the majority of their time indoors, and young people are reluctantly heading back to school, and chances are, everyone is in for a tricky month of dressing.
But hope for fall dressing isn’t all lost. In fact, from the look of our Instagram feeds, people are getting more creative with their outfits. Sundresses in fall shades of orange and red, lightweight button-downs with slouchy trousers, and back-to-school trends like loafers, pleated skirts, and sweater vests are all experiencing a rise in popularity as we transition from summer to fall. Clothes are comfier, but all the more stylish, and looks are becoming more authentic to peoples’ individual styles rather than being influenced by the pressures of dressing for fashion month.
Ahead, find 30 pieces of proof that September style still triumphs.