Any other year, September’s arrival would signal the beginning of fashion month, and therefore, an endless array of outfit inspiration from street style . Alas, it’s 2020, and with NYFW and LFW promising to be a lot different this year, we now have to look elsewhere for stylish outfits to try this month. Add to that the fact that September weather is confusing and erratic, many Brits are still spending the majority of their time indoors, and young people are reluctantly heading back to school, and chances are, everyone is in for a tricky month of dressing.