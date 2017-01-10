You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every Tuesday, we're looking at a different fashion girl favourite and the varying price points it comes in, and letting you know — straight up — how much you should really be spending. You work hard for your money; why not put it towards pieces that matter?
The metallic pleated skirt is a classic case study of fashion's typical trickle-down effect: A designer sends an item down the runway, a few celebrities wear it publicly, and, months later, it shows up at retailers of all price points. At least, that's what happened with this must-have: We've seen it go from street style-favourite (courtesy of Gucci) to full-blown fast-fashion get over the past year. And, we can see why.
We've been longtime fans of a metallic item, and this is the kind of skirt you can feel fun and dressed up in that has nothing to do with sequins, glitter, or anything else that reminds you of New Year's Eve. Plus, it looks just as good with a pair of white sneakers as it does with tights and heels or boots, so it's no wonder you can't scroll through Instagram without seeing at least one.
The problem with buying into such an on-trend look, of course, is wondering if it's still worth doing so — and if it is, how much you should really be spending on it. That's where we come in. Ahead, we've put together a selection of metallic skirts at every price point to show exactly what you get for your money, as well as our verdict for the best option out there. Here's to shimmery statement pieces for all.