5 Sustainable Running Shoes For Some Eco-Friendly Exercise

Over the past couple years, sustainability has hopefully woven itself into nearly every aspect of our lives. From making plastic-free swaps in our beauty routines to investing in reusable straws and sandwich bags, creating earth-friendly, sustainable habits no longer seems niche — it's the new norm.
And while you may not be doing a ton of outdoor jogs as of late, you may be in the market for upgrading your running shoes if you're doing intense cardio workout videos from your living room, or you're lucky enough to have a treadmill at home. Well, we've rounded up the best consciously-made sneakers that don't sacrifice performance for eco-friendliness. From innovative designs by top brands like Adidas and Nike, to newcomers that have sustainability baked into the core, here are the best designs to shop now.
