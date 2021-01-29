We Tried Obé Fitness For 14 Days & Here’s What We Thought

Once upon a time: we stretched among yoga gurus, pulsed with barre believers, and broke a sweat beside boxing stans, in low-lit rooms vibrating with pumping bass. These days, our small spaces have become our gyms — leaving us to chase after new and exciting ways to get those at-home endorphins. This brings us to Obé Fitness, that flashy fitness class you've probably seen on Instagram. Five members of R29's Shopping team worked out with the popular streaming platform IRL to discover what the hype's all about. For purposes of testing, we used the free trial that was available. And, while we reached out after our test to request a sweet deal for R29 readers (more on that below), Obé did not have any sway over our experience or reporting.
Since its launch, Obé has amassed millions of fitness fans, and for good reason. Living up to its motto of, "All in, full out," the stacked offerings range from live HIIT classes to on-demand offline sessions and preset collections of full fitness challenge programs. Every class comes complete with backdrops drenched in energizing light, sleek equipment, and, of course, the inspiring instructors urging you to "Drive your way to finish!". Pricing and membership options include monthly payments of $27, quarterly payments of $65, or annual payments of $199 (which will save you $125 a year). You can also shop a variety of branded equipment (including sliders and barre balls) to use with any of the 15 to 45-minute class options.
Click on for our honest feedback after we crunched, squatted, and burned our way through 14 days with Obé. And, if you too are intrigued, cash in on our exclusive deal for R29 readers: a free 7-day trial and 40% off your first month of the monthly membership using promo code R29.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.