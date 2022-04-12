I Tried Adidas x Allbirds’ New Hyper-Sustainable Running Shoe

While I know this is not the most important thing in the world, I also have to say these sneakers pass the fit check every time. Added features like the carbon footprint printed on the sole (and a detailed breakdown of the numbers on the shoe's tongue) make it clear, lest anyone doubted otherwise, that this is pretty much the most sustainable sneaker on the block. (Writer's note: According to a spokesperson, the 2.94 CO2e figure takes in all stages of the product life cycle — including raw materials extraction, process, component production, assembly, packaging, shipping, and end of life — and generally stays the same regardless of the shoe size.)