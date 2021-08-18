Allbirds Is Getting Into The Eco-Activewear Game — & We Tried The Goods

All in all, I was decently impressed by Allbirds' workout clothes. The quality is right up there with some of my favorite athleisure brands, yet the pieces start at $48 for the mesh tank top and top out at $98 for the legging. Certain pieces, like the shorts, will definitely be in heavy rotation. They were perfect for walks around the neighborhood and running errands. On the other hand, the leggings were a little long on me and didn't quite work for me during workout classes; various length options for these would be great to see in the future. That said, the texture of the fabrics were really breathable and comfy — and for that, I'll definitely be snapping up other items in different colorways.