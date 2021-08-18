Allbirds Is Getting Into The Eco-Activewear Game — & We Tried The Goods

With innovative startup brands like Girlfriend Collective and Everlane leading the way, sustainably-made performancewear has never been hotter. The latest card-carrying member of the eco-sweat crew? None other than Allbirds. They're setting themselves apart from the pack by not just using recycled materials like nylon but also plant-based Tencel and ethically sourced wool. The curated offering for women are leggings, bike shorts, a tank with a built-in sports bra, run tank, and breezy running shorts. (The men's lineup consists of a breathable tee and workout shorts, both suitable for running.)
For the purposes of this review, I was gifted the Natural Run Form Tank, Natural Legging, and Natural Run Short to try. Ahead, read along as I put a few pieces from the collection through various cardio activities, ranging from SoulCycle to bringing groceries back to my apartment sans car.
Sizes: XS – XXXL
First are the wear-anywhere dad shorts of our dreams. I personally am obsessed with the drawstring waist (dad vibes in the best way, IMO), and the length, which is neither too short nor too long. The fabric feels a little umbrella-y but in an actually good way! It's very dry to the touch, and best yet — there are front and back pockets to stash your phone, keys, and other small essentials.
First Impressions: Spoiler alert, but these emerged as my favorite piece from the collection. The fit is on point, and the lightweight fabric holds up to the moisture-wicking claims 100%. It was perfect for jogging and running errands, and I'll definitely be picking up another pair.
Sizes: XS – XXXL
In lieu of a sports bra, Allbirds' is leaning into double-duty pieces with this form-fitting tank top with a built-in shelf bra.
First Impressions: Much like 2-in-1 shampoos, I didn't expect to love the hybrid tank top-sports-bra top from Allbirds' collection. In addition to offering light-to-medium support (if you prefer more support, this may not be the item for you), the top itself was — again, a running theme here — extremely comfortable. It was all the benefits of going braless without actually doing so.
Sizes: XS – XXXL
Both the legging and the bike shorts below are powered not by traditional polyester stretchy fabrics, but rather a blend of eucalyptus-derived Tencel fibers, recycled nylon, and fine merino wool. The result? A silky smooth yet totally breathable legging that is comfortable enough to do anything in. These come in four colors, two permanent (black and white), and two limited-edition seasonal hues (a burgundy and cobalt blue).
First Impressions: I'm all for a soft legging, but these felt like more of a comfort piece than my first choice to work out in. I typically love some compression and support in my workout bottoms, and these didn't quite deliver on that front. The length was also a tad too long for my 5'2 frame, but that wouldn't be an issue for everyone. If you're looking for an around-the-house legging, however, these might be perfect.
Sizes: XS – XXXL
Moving onto the bike shorts – these come in the same four colors as the leggings, and are cut from the same fabric as well. They're deliciously soft, and have a 7-inch inseam for moderate coverage.
Sizes: XS – XXXL
This airy tank is made of a geo-weave mesh-like fabric derived from ZQ merino wool (the same stuff the wool-based shoes are made of) that is shockingly lightweight. (Aka, it's not giving itchy holiday sweaters vibes.) Knot it at the waist for a cropped moment or wear it as-is — either way, the stuff will repel sweat no matter what.
Final Thoughts
All in all, I was decently impressed by Allbirds' workout clothes. The quality is right up there with some of my favorite athleisure brands, yet the pieces start at $48 for the mesh tank top and top out at $98 for the legging. Certain pieces, like the shorts, will definitely be in heavy rotation. They were perfect for walks around the neighborhood and running errands. On the other hand, the leggings were a little long on me and didn't quite work for me during workout classes; various length options for these would be great to see in the future. That said, the texture of the fabrics were really breathable and comfy — and for that, I'll definitely be snapping up other items in different colorways.
