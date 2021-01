Everlane’s Most Popular Leggings In YOUR Most Wanted Color

In business, it’s important to listen to your customers — they’re the ones spending their hard-earned coin on your product, incorporating it into their daily routines, and (hopefully) telling their friends about just how life-enhancing it is. So, when its vocal fanbase clamored for a new colorway in the brand’s bestselling Perform collection , Everlane obliged. Today, the San Francisco-based brand delivered on shoppers’ enthusiastic requests by launching a soft-and-smoky new shade of its beloved Perform Leggings and racerback-style Perform Top . Everlane's most requested Heather Grey is now elevating this customer-favorite workout staple into a bona fide 2021 must-have. While many may already consider themselves veteran Everlane stans , for those who are new to this shopping scene: read on for our Beauty & Wellness writer Karina Hoshikawa's review of the storied leggings that she was able to test-drive IRL when they first launched last year. According to Karina, it was “love at first sight.”