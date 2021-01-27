Everlane’s Most Popular Leggings In YOUR Most Wanted Color

In business, it’s important to listen to your customers — they’re the ones spending their hard-earned coin on your product, incorporating it into their daily routines, and (hopefully) telling their friends about just how life-enhancing it is. So, when its vocal fanbase clamored for a new colorway in the brand’s bestselling Perform collection, Everlane obliged. Today, the San Francisco-based brand delivered on shoppers’ enthusiastic requests by launching a soft-and-smoky new shade of its beloved Perform Leggings and racerback-style Perform Top. Everlane's most requested Heather Grey is now elevating this customer-favorite workout staple into a bona fide 2021 must-have. While many may already consider themselves veteran Everlane stans, for those who are new to this shopping scene: read on for our Beauty & Wellness writer Karina Hoshikawa's review of the storied leggings that she was able to test-drive IRL when they first launched last year. According to Karina, it was “love at first sight.”
“They’re easily the most comfortable pair [of leggings] I own — and I own many — and truly feel like a second skin since they’re relatively breathable and thin, without sacrificing durability and that nice, held-in feeling,” Karina shared. She points out that the leg-huggers also fall on the more affordable side of the spectrum: “At $58, it’s a slightly more accessible pick over a comparable workout legging that could easily run up to twice that amount.” The kicker? They’re made from a blend of recycled polyester and nylon — meaning that a little less virgin plastic went into them (something we always look for in synthetic leggings these days) — for an overall feel that Karina describes as, "silky-soft and smooth to the touch".
Our takeaway? With this vouched-for best-seller already a hot commodity, it’s unlikely that this fan-requested colorway will stick around for long. Fill that heather-gray hole in your wardrobe now, before the new hue vanishes in a puff of smoke.
