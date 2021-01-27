Everlane’s Most Popular Leggings In YOUR Most Wanted Color

“They’re easily the most comfortable pair [of leggings] I own — and I own many — and truly feel like a second skin since they’re relatively breathable and thin, without sacrificing durability and that nice, held-in feeling,” Karina shared. She points out that the leg-huggers also fall on the more affordable side of the spectrum: “At $58, it’s a slightly more accessible pick over a comparable workout legging that could easily run up to twice that amount.” The kicker? They’re made from a blend of recycled polyester and nylon — meaning that a little less virgin plastic went into them (something we always look for in synthetic leggings these days) — for an overall feel that Karina describes as, "silky-soft and smooth to the touch".