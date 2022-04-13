I Tried Adidas x Allbirds’ New Hyper-Sustainable Running Shoe

As soon as I unboxed my pair (which adidas provided to me for the purposes of this unbiased review), I was blown away at how airy and lightweight they felt. The upper material was made with a blend of 70% recycled polyester and 30% natural Tencel, with a midsole comprised of Allbirds’ sugarcane-based, low-carbon SweetFoam. Once I laced 'em up, I was delighted at how breathable they felt. (No swamp feet here.) Another major plus: They were insanely comfortable from the first wear — aka, no painful break-in period where the heel tab slowly chips away at the back of your ankle. Like my multiple pairs of Allbirds runners, these also had a removable insole, making them very easy to toss in a washing machine to keep clean.