8 Running Gloves That'll Make Your Winter Workouts Bearable

There's a common misconception that "all your body heat escapes through your head" when you're in the cold. The truth is that body heat escapes through whichever exposed body part has the most surface area, which is often your hands. So, if you're getting dressed for an outdoor workout in the wintertime, it's a good idea to wear a pair of gloves.
Wearing gloves when you run outside keeps your body toasty without needing to wear a bunch of bulkier warm layers. Running gloves should also be breathable and moisture-wicking enough to handle sweat, rain, or the occasional runny nose. And a pair that's touchscreen compatible ensures you can use your favorite running app or respond to texts while you're jogging.
Whatever your specific running needs entail, here are some winter gloves that are made for outdoor runs and workouts.
