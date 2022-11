How A 2-Week Challenge Transformed This Non-Runner Into A #RunTok Influencer

Seven years ago, when Naomi Adeyefa was a 19-year-old college student, a coworker presented her with a challenge: to work her way up to running two miles in just two weeks. At the time, Adeyefa was not a runner — in fact, she considered it “torture,” and as a person with asthma, running was something she thought she’d never be able to excel in. But if this coworker could do it — a woman in her 60s who only picked up running herself at age 40 — she figured she could at least give it a shot. After working at it for two weeks, she hit her goal — and she hasn’t looked back since. “Basically, a little old lady I consider my adoptive grandmother dared me to run two miles...and here we are now,” she laughs.